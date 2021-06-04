Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.02 Million Stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.95% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,088.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

FAN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.