Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,100 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,530,000 after buying an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $686,317,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,550,000 after acquiring an additional 329,858 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.