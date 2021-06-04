Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,200 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

