Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 11,400 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,473,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.46.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

