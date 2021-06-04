Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15,728.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,957 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,009 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $129.08 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

