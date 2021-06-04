Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $430.65 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.05.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

