Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,997 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $190.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

