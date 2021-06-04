Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 4,474 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SEA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SEA by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after buying an additional 1,493,737 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

