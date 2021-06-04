Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $126.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.35.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

