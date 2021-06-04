Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 57,649 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 57,649 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

