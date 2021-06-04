Barclays Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €9.00 Price Target

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €9.00 ($10.59) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.54 ($13.57).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

