Barclays Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $95.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FANG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.24.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $86.52 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,246,756 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

