Barclays Lowers ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Underweight

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

ING opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ING Groep by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ING Groep by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

