Barclays Lowers ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Underweight

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
ING opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ING Groep by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ING Groep by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
