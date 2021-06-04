Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,126,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $121,198,000 after acquiring an additional 454,269 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,609 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

