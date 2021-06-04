Barrington Research Cuts AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Price Target to $6.00

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

AUTO stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. Analysts anticipate that AutoWeb will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoWeb by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AutoWeb by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

