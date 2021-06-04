Beam 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.91 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001976 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $64.02 million and $19.91 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000552 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 89,223,840 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.