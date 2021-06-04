Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Financial Contrast

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -1,523,724.75% -113.20% -72.19% PolarityTE -339.69% -123.54% -67.42%

66.9% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and PolarityTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 249,623.64 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -28.19 PolarityTE $10.13 million 8.52 -$42.85 million ($1.14) -0.94

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beam Therapeutics and PolarityTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50 PolarityTE 0 1 2 0 2.67

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $94.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. PolarityTE has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.37%. Given PolarityTE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Summary

PolarityTE beats Beam Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and OsteoTE. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

