Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 14,700 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 138,369 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 246,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

PKE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $310.03 million, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.96. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

