Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.00. 131,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,509. The stock has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

