Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 294,132 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,306 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 294,132 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 1.27% of Matador Resources worth $34,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,242. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.