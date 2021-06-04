Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 5,430 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,548 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 39,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 66,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.12. 41,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,768. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.07. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

