Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 84,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,454,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 522.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,189,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,256,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $240.72 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.09.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

