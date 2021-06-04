Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Up 11.6%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.43. 224,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,512,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.