Beer Money (BEER) Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $192,397.01 and approximately $34,858.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00078786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00024310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.86 or 0.01019115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.57 or 0.10236707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00052355 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

