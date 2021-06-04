Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $57.41 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00004913 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00078774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.11 or 0.01008452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.84 or 0.09773819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00052282 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

BEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

