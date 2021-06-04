Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.75. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.23.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.29. Equities research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,765,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

