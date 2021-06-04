Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) was down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 148,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 191,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14.

About Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

