Berman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

VTV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $140.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,520. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

