Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $105.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,802. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

