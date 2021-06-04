Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.84. 123,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.79.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

