Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

