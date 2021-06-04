Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 127,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.43. The company had a trading volume of 134,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $446.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.24.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

