BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,138.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,780. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

