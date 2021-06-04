Biffa’s (BIFF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on the stock.

LON:BIFF opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £878.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.50. Biffa has a 12-month low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 321 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

