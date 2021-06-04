Biffa’s (BIFF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on the stock.
LON:BIFF opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £878.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.50. Biffa has a 12-month low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 321 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Biffa Company Profile
