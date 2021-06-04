BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez Sells 48,887 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

