Binance USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.39 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $9.39 billion and approximately $6.60 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00078013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00985777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.02 or 0.09754678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00092877 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,386,739,820 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

