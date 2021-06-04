Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

BIIB stock opened at $272.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.45. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

