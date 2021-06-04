BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $543,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,732.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,755. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

