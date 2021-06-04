Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.55. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 62,425 shares trading hands.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,576 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.