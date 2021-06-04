BitCoal Hits Market Cap of $28,282.16 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $28,282.16 and approximately $41.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.24 or 0.00760604 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003488 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

