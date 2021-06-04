Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $3,257.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00187357 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001312 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

