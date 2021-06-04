Bithao Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Bithao has a total market cap of $24.48 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bithao alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.47 or 0.01024746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.23 or 0.10254208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00052821 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.