BitMart Token (BMX) Price Reaches $0.19

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, BitMart Token has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitMart Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. BitMart Token has a market cap of $32.82 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.01007477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.57 or 0.10067601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052432 BTC.

BitMart Token Coin Profile

BitMart Token (CRYPTO:BMX) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 650,578,983 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

