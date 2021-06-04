BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,292,607 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,292,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.10% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $528,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $49,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 990,436 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,856,000 after acquiring an additional 983,836 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 385,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 341,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.72 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.