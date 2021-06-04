BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,786,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,078,417 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Iridium Communications worth $568,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,549,000 after acquiring an additional 240,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,579,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 70,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,028 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

