BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 331,528 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $521,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

