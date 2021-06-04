BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 878,391 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.59% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $543,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after acquiring an additional 722,876 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,614 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,754,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.22 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.