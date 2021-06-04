BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $881.01 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $889.99. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $826.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

