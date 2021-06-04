BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

Shares of BLK opened at $881.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $826.02. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $889.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.