BlackRock Inc. Purchases 340,714 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 340,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.69% of Franklin Electric worth $575,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,970 shares of company stock worth $972,441. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.30. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

